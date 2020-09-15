Good Culture Announces B Corporation Certification Meeting Highest Standards Of Verified Social And Environmental Performance

The brand revolutionizing the way we think about the cultured dairy industry continues commitment to the preservation of the planet and its people

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Culture, the dairy brand on a mission to make clean, healing foods available to the masses with real organic and non-gmo ingredients, announces today that it is now a Certified B Corporation, joining the ranks of merely 2,5000 across 50 countries, including companies such as Patagonia, Ben & Jerry's, and Allbirds.

With a total score of 84 points, Good Culture's score was assessed comprehensively on the company's impact on all of its stakeholders, including workers, suppliers, community, and the environment. With a goal to redefine success in business so that all companies compete to be best for the world, Certified B Corporation companies are accelerating a global culture shift through a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

"Since first launching in 2015, Good Culture has been dedicated to real food and simple ingredients across our growing portfolio of cultured foods," said founder Jesse Merrill. "This certification was no easy feat, but we are proud to be a company that is committed to the well-being of our planet and people living on it."

The "good" in Good Culture doesn't just refer to their products. Good Culture has partnered with 1% for the Planet to support soil health and regenerative agriculture. Each time a consumer purchases a cup of organic good culture, 1 percent of the sale goes to a global network of nonprofit organizations dedicated to protecting the environment through granted scholarships to soil health training and testing,

Founded on the belief that if you eat good things, and surround yourself with good, then you'll simply feel food, Good Culture is on the forefront of the real food trend, shaking up and reinvigorating the dairy aisle with the first certified organic, grass-fed, stabilizer and additive-free cottage cheese. In addition to cottage cheese, Good Culture produces probiotic-packed sour cream with pasture-raised cows, wellness probiotic gut shots loaded with 50 billion live & active cultures, and pasture-raised kefir probiotic smoothies.

Good Culture can be found nationwide in over 11,000 stores. To learn more about Good Culture, please visit www.goodculture.com or follow along on Instagram at @good_culture .

Good Culture is on a mission to make real, healing foods available to all without hurting animals or the planet. Met with acclaim since the brand's founding in 2015, Founders Jesse Merrill and Anders Eisner saw that cottage cheese, an overlooked and undervalued category, had the potential to be catapulted to the forefront of the real food trend, so they decided to shake up and reinvigorate the dairy aisle with the first certified organic, grass-fed, stabilizer and additive-free cottage cheese. Good Culture leads the way with its organic, pasture-raised, high-protein, low-sugar, thick and creamy product that never uses gums or thickeners. This disruptive company is dedicated to using only real foods and simple ingredients across their growing portfolio of cultured foods. The overwhelming success of their flagship product led to expansion into other cultured food offerings such as probiotic-rich sour cream, and now two lines of pasture-raised drinkable kefirs; wellness probiotic gut shots and probiotic smoothies.

