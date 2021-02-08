Gong Ranks #1 On G2's 'Top 100 Best Software Products' 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akin to The People's Choice Awards for tech companies, G2's Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. G2's audience of software users has ranked Gong #1 on the 'Top 100 Best Software Products' list for 2021. Gong was also recognized on seven additional G2 Best Of lists.

"Our industry has faced a period of tremendous growth and adjustment over the past year in light of COVID, and sales professionals have never been under more pressure to deliver, serve their customers or enable their people than in today's ongoing remote environment," said Amit Bendov co-founder and chief executive officer, Gong. "It's an immense honor to be recognized as the #1 software company across all categories as rated by real users."

The company's G2 recognition also includes:

#1 in Best Products for Sales

#1 in Highest Satisfaction Products

#1 in Top 50 Mid-Market Products

#1 in Top Small Business Products

#3 in Top 50 Enterprise Products

Fastest Growing Products

Top 100 Global Software Sellers

The lists G2 created are based on data from over 1M authentic, verified customer reviews. These reviews were written and published between January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020.

"This isn't a subjective list based on a few peoples' opinions," explains G2 CEO, Godard Abel. "With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of product and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies make the list."

Read the complete G2 Best Of lists at g2.com/best . For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.gong.io .

Criteria: Winners were determined based on reviews left at G2.com between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020. All scores are calculated using G2's algorithms, including for Satisfaction and Market Presence, explained in detail here . Further information on methodology is available upon request.

About GongGong enables revenue teams to realize their fullest potential by unveiling their customer reality. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ captures and understands every customer interaction, then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue teams to make decisions based on data instead of opinions. Over 1,500 innovative companies like Zillow, Slack, PayPal, Twilio, Shopify, Hubspot, SproutSocial, Zoominfo, Outreach, MuleSoft, and LinkedIn trust Gong to power their customer reality. With Gong, customers experience improved win rates, increased deal sizes, and accelerated employee ramp-times. Gong is a private company headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.gong.io or follow us on LinkedIn .

