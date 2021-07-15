Gong Names Kelly Breslin Wright President & COO

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the revenue intelligence leader, announced today that Kelly Breslin Wright has been newly appointed as the company's President and Chief Operating Officer after serving as Gong's board member for five months.

Wright brings over 30 years of go-to-market, operational, and board experience for public and private high-growth companies. Wright was Tableau Software's first sales hire, rising through the ranks to become executive vice president of sales, and helped lead the startup through an IPO and to $850 million in revenue. She brings specific expertise in go-to market thought leadership, enterprise and global scale, and public company experience to Gong. Wright will transition out of her role as board member and into her new role leading operations and helping scale the organization through its next stage of growth, effective immediately.

"Gong is transforming the world of sales for the better. With its category leadership, customer engagement, and phenomenal team, the opportunity at Gong is like a dream come true," said Wright. "I'm ecstatic to jump back into an operational role that integrates my lifelong passions for sales, data, and culture. I can't wait to help Gong drive innovation at scale."

On the heels of its recent $250 million Series E funding and European expansion efforts, Gong continues its massive growth serving more than 2,000 revenue teams across multiple industries and geographies. With its increased momentum serving large enterprises in North America and Europe, Wright joins the company's executive leadership team to lead and scale the company's revenue, marketing, and customer success teams.

"We were excited when Kelly joined our board of directors five months ago," said Amit Bendov, CEO of Gong. "Now, we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Kelly onto our executive leadership team and leverage her wealth of experience to help scale and support our accelerated growth."

