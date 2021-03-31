Gong Earns A 2021 Top Rated Award From TrustRadius

Gong has been recognized as a leader across multiple categories including sales coaching and sales enablement

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the revenue intelligence platform leveraging artificial intelligence to transform revenue teams, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized Gong with multiple 2021 Top Rated Awards. Gong has won in three categories including Sales Coaching, Sales Enablement, and Call Recording.

With a trScore of 9.3 out of 10 and over 220 verified reviews, Gong is recognized by the TrustRadius community as the leader in the Sales Enablement software category.

"Gong has won Top Rated awards for Call Recording, Sales Coaching, and Sales Enablement Software-based entirely on feedback from their customers," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Gong reviewers on TrustRadius highlight the platform's insights and analytics, as well as the ability to easily share call recordings for feedback and learn from others' calls."

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer.

Here are some selected customer reviews from TrustRadius. Hear from additional verified users on how much they value Gong.

"Gong is vastly used within our business, specifically around our pre & post sales process. We use the tool to analyze trends and best practices. Gong metrics truly determine the accuracy of deal forecasting and probability. I personally leverage Gong insights to amend my potential sales approach for each opportunity."

"I give Gong a 10 because I have worked with other call recording tools in the past and nothing comes close to this. The AI's ability to give actionable insights is so incredibly valuable when compared to trying to go back and listen to a full call for snippets. [Gong has] helped us to better serve our clients 10 in just a short time."

"At Gong, our product innovation is inspired by our user community," said Amit Bendov, CEO of Gong. "Thank you for supporting our work, and for sharing your feedback on TrustRadius as your input has a direct impact on how we design product features and shape our roadmap. We are thrilled to be recognized by TrustRadius as a leader across multiple categories."

Note: Here is a detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine TopRated winners.

About GongGong enables revenue teams to realize their fullest potential by unveiling their customer reality. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ captures and understands every customer interaction, then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue teams to make decisions based on data instead of opinions. Over 1,800 innovative companies like Zillow, Slack, PayPal, Twilio, Shopify, Hubspot, SproutSocial, Zoominfo, Outreach, MuleSoft, and LinkedIn trust Gong to power their customer reality. With Gong, customers experience improved win rates, increased deal sizes, and accelerated employee ramp-times. Gong is a private company headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.gong.io or follow us on LinkedIn .

About TrustRadius:TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

