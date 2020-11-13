Golo Shoes: Bigotry And Backlash Fall 2020 Campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month Golo Shoes was thrilled to announce the launch their newest campaign: "Walk A Mile in Her Shoes" starring Ren Sprigs, a rising transsexual supermodel, from the gender-niche agency Slay Model...

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month Golo Shoes was thrilled to announce the launch their newest campaign: "Walk A Mile in Her Shoes" starring Ren Sprigs, a rising transsexual supermodel, from the gender-niche agency Slay Model Management in Los Angeles. Golo received hate messages and backlash for "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" which is a nod to an infamous 2002 Gucci advertisement. These photos were censored for 3rd party distribution but can be viewed at www.golo.shoes . The brand is doubling down with a follow-up story: "Protect Yourself".

Golo Shoes will continue to promote a message of inclusivity and tolerance which is a benchmark of the brand and 10% of their profits will be donated to benefit LGBTQ rights.

Golo is a brand steeped in history and was popularized with their Go-Go Boot in the 1970's. The reimagination of the brand encompasses the latest comfort technology with on-trend designs for the modern woman. Golo is a woman and LGBTQ owned business designed in Santa Fe, New Mexico, they have a showroom in New York City, and manufacturing facilities in Italy and Brazil.

