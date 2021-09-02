Golnaz Yekrangian Joins Korn Ferry As Senior Client Partner

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Golnaz Yekrangian has joined the firm as senior client partner and head of infrastructure and energy investing for North America.

Korn Ferry today announced that Golnaz Yekrangian has joined the firm as senior client partner and head of infrastructure and energy investing for North America. She is based in the firm's Toronto office.

Yekrangian joins Korn Ferry with vast experience in advising private investment organizations and their portfolio companies as it relates to talent and organizational opportunities. Prior to joining Korn Ferry, Golnaz led the North American infrastructure practice for a global talent management boutique, where she conducted senior leadership and board assignments across the infrastructure, sustainable energy and the broader real assets space. Previously, Golnaz was a key member of the global infrastructure practice at a global executive search firm.

Prior to her career in search, Golnaz was with Scotia Capital, the investment banking division of Scotiabank, where she worked on various corporate transactions including private equity, M&A, and financings predominantly in the financial institutions space. She started her career as a Software Designer with Nortel Network's 3G UMTS division.

"Golnaz brings to Korn Ferry and our clients a wealth of talent and organizational experience and deep understanding of the issues impacting today's dynamic industrial and energy markets," said Neil Collins, Korn Ferry's North America Industrial Markets leader.

"We're excited about Golnaz joining the firm and the impact she will make with our clients across all industries," said Michael Franzino, Korn Ferry's President of Global Financial Services.

Yekrangian holds an MBA from Western University's Ivey Business school; and an Engineering degree in Electrical-Telecommunications from Amirkabir University of Technology (Tehran Polytechnic).

