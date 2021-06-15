Golfing World Celebrates 100th Anniversary Of The First American Golfer To Be Named Top Golfer, According To David Fountain, Author Of "Grooves" About The Life Of "Jock Hutchinson"

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One hundred years ago the Claret Jug, symbol of the world's best golfer, was presented to John Fowler "Jock" Hutchison, a member of America's golfing Triumvirate, according to David Fountain, author of...

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One hundred years ago the Claret Jug, symbol of the world's best golfer, was presented to John Fowler "Jock" Hutchison, a member of America's golfing Triumvirate, according to David Fountain, author of "Grooves," the only book about Hutchison's life and accomplishments.

"The Open occurred the week of June 20-25, 1921 on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland. The event was truly an international competition with golfers from France, Spain, Australia, Scotland, England, and Italy," he said.

The United States, for the first time, sent a contingent of nearly 40 golfers to attempt to qualify for the Open. Among those in the group were "Long" Jim Barnes, Charles "Chick" Evans, Jr., Walter Charles "Sir Walter" Hagen, Robert Tyre "Bobby" Jones, Jr., George McLean, Wilfred Reid, Fred McLeod, Clarence Hackney, Tom Kerrigan, William Mehlhorn, Emmett French, Charles Hoffner, and John Fowler "Jock" Hutchison. Many of their names have been lost to golfing history.

While Scotland had its Triumvirate: Vardon, Baird and Taylor, America had a Triumvirate of its own: Barnes, Hutchison and Hagen. The 1921 Open was a test of each man's ability. The '21 event is the first of many Open's for Bobby Jones and the last for the incomparable Harry Vardon.

However, the 1921 Open belonged to Jock Hutchison. Jock matched the 72 hole Open record of 290 tying English amateur Roger Wethered after two days of regulation play.

At the R&A's traditional champion's dinner on Friday evening, Hutchison collected the 1st place prize money and Wethered received a medal. The two men then faced a 36 hole playoff on Saturday to determine who would claim golf's most iconic and prestigious trophy, the Claret Jug. Hutchison won the competition handily and the Claret Jug was on its way to America for the first time ever. A minor kerfuffle occurred over the informal manner of the trophy presentation. Some claimed it was tossed to Jock, others disputed that claim.

"Jock competed in many events, including raising money to support allied efforts in World War II. However, robbed of the ribbed club he used so masterfully, and causing the first major grooves controversy in golf, when both the R&A and USGA banned the design, he didn't have the same success he enjoyed during the 1910's and early '20's," said Fountain.

Jock retired as the Head Professional of the Glen View Golf Club, Golf, Illinois, in 1953 at age 70, ending his 38 year career at Glen View. He recounted to a reporter that his greatest thrill of his professional career was in the first round of the 1921 British Open, with Bobby Jones as his playing partner, he scored a hole-in-one on the courses' only par three, followed by an eagle 2 on the par four next hole. Jones confirms the event in his book, "Down the Fairway." I cannot find that feat duplicated by any other professional in any professional tournament.

Hutchison, winner of over 34 tournaments, including the 1920 PGA, died Tuesday, September 27, 1977, at the age of 93. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on March 9, 2011.

