Goldthread Tonics Now With Zero Sugar And Same Incredible Flavor

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Goldthread is always seeking new ways to broaden the appeal of functional beverages and bring medicinal plants to an increasingly mainstream customer base.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Goldthread is always seeking new ways to broaden the appeal of functional beverages and bring medicinal plants to an increasingly mainstream customer base. Their latest innovation is a reformulation of the entire tonic line to be zero sugar, while maintaining the same delicious taste experience that has created such a loyal customer following.

Originally sweetened with a proprietary blend of maple syrup, monk fruit and naturally occurring erythritol, Goldthread's founder and formulator William Siff wasn't satisfied with the low 6 gram sugar content in each bottle. As a clinician and practitioner of natural medicine for over two decades, he knew that offering tonics free of sugar was critical to achieving the company's mission to make optimal health accessible to everyone.

After extensive research into natural sugarless sweeteners, Siff determined that the monk and erythritol blend was both the healthiest and most flavorful option. He spent the summer reformulating each tonic to remove the maple syrup and maintain the same satisfying taste experience.

Goldthread's tonics now provide all the same functional benefits from their 14,000 mgs of medicinal plants per bottle, with no sugar, making them a great choice for all healthy lifestyles including keto, plant-based, paleo, and sugar restricted.

Goldthread's mission has always been to make health and wellness as inclusive as possible, and the company never stops striving to do just that. From the refreshing and delicious flavor profiles to the broadly applicable benefits, reasonable price point and convenience of RTD beverage, Goldthread hopes to help everyone achieve their optimal health.

ABOUT GOLDTHREAD

Goldthread was founded over 15 years ago as an apothecary and herb farm in New England. In order to scale and achieve its mission of bringing plants and people together for optimal health, Goldthread shifted to focus exclusively on its plant-based tonics. At the forefront is Goldthread founder and formulator William Siff, who has over 20 years of experience in the natural health and wellness world as a clinical herbalist, ethnobotanist and licensed acupuncturist. Each bottle of Goldthread is formulated by Siff with 14,000 mgs of super-herbs, spices and adaptogens that are synergistically sourced from around the world. All nine varieties are expertly blended to ensure you receive the functional benefits of each ingredient while enjoying a refreshing and delicious beverage you can feel good about. Goldthread is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and is certified Non-GMO with organic and vegan ingredients. Goldthread is currently offered in 12 oz. bottles at select retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.drinkgoldthread.com.

Media Contact:Samantha AravopoulosCommunications Director at Goldthread Tonics samantha@drinkgoldthread.com

Related Images

goldthread-favorites-variety-pack.png Goldthread Favorites Variety Pack 6-pack including Turmeric Radiance, Hawaiian Ginger, Green Minerals, Mint Condition, Japanese Matcha & Honey Rose

Related Links

Goldthread

William Siff

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldthread-tonics-now-with-zero-sugar-and-same-incredible-flavor-301188749.html

SOURCE Goldthread