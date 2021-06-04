Goldstalk LLC To Host Webinar Event With Former NBA Star Isiah Thomas And Other Cannabis Experts

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldstalk will feature Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas and other nationally recognized Cannabis Experts in a live webinar "Cannabis Investing Through 2021".

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldstalk will feature Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas and other nationally recognized Cannabis Experts in a live webinar "Cannabis Investing Through 2021". Isiah Thomas, CEO of One World Pharma , will speak on International Growth in Hemp and Cannabis and the fundamental need to now include minorities in the available and abundant investment opportunities existing today.

Isiah Thomas is CEO of One World Pharma and former 12 time NBA All star, Coach and former owner of the Toronto Raptors and general manager of the N.Y. Knicks. One World Pharma is a licensed global supplier of hemp derived ingredients for use in manufacturing of medical, consumer packaged goods and over the counter products.

The live webinar begins at 2pm - 4pm PST Tuesday, 8 June 2021. To attend the event, register for free here .

Featured presentations from other cannabis disciplines include: Michael Waldman, co-founder and General Manager of Goldstalk discussing how to make sound Investments in the Cannabis sector. Todd Denkin, Founder, President of DigiPath, Inc., discussing The Future of Laboratory Testing, Attorney David Welsh discussing Cannabis Legal Landscape in 2021, and Vanita Spalding, Partner and Senior Vice President of Valuations, SingerLewak highlighting cannabis Valuations.

Goldstalk, LLC , a cannabis investment and advisory family office, regularly hosts webinar events such as this to educate and inform, covering emerging cannabis opportunities, investment strategies and critical industry support services such as legal practices, accounting and valuations.

"The purpose of our Webinar series is to provide a platform to educate individuals interested in gaining an in-depth knowledge of the opportunities to capitalize on the growth in the estimated 70 billion dollar industry," says Waldman. "We want investors to understand the depth of what is involved in sourcing, underwriting and financing quality investments in the industry. This is for anyone who wants to learn more about the cannabis business."

About Goldstalk, LLC

Goldstalk facilitates the cannabis entrepreneurial community through advisory services and capital investments. Founded in 2015, Goldstalk has invested, arranged and structured approximately $25 million in the cannabis industry. Goldstalk serves cannabis business founders and investors. To learn more about Goldstalk, LLC, Contact Erika Fitzgerald (310) 400-5599, erika@goldstalk.com www.goldstalk.com

Media Contact:

Sam Waldman, Goldstalk LLC 310- 400-5599 info@goldstalk.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldstalk-llc-to-host-webinar-event-with-former-nba-star-isiah-thomas-and-other-cannabis-experts-301306316.html

