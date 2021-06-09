Goldshore Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Brett Richards, President and Chief Executive Officer, Goldshore Resources Inc., ("Goldshore" or the "Company") (TSXV: GSHR), and his team joined Monica Hamm, Client Success Specialist, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Goldshore is an emerging junior gold developer, and acquired the Moss Lake Gold Project from Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd., who is currently a strategic shareholder of Goldshore with a 30% equity position in the Company. Well-financed after having completed a C$25 million financing and supported by an industry-leading management group, board of directors and advisory board, Goldshore is well positioned to advance the Moss Lake Gold Project through the next stages of exploration and development.

