Goldman Sachs Honors REZI CEO For Entrepreneurship

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report is recognizing REZI CEO, Sean Mitchell, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2020 at its Builders + Innovators Summit.

Goldman Sachs is recognizing REZI CEO, Sean Mitchell, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2020.

Goldman Sachs selected Mr. Mitchell as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

Sean Mitchell is the CEO of REZI, a leading technology company he co-founded in 2017. REZI is the only fully remote and automated marketplace for long-term apartment rentals. It empowers landlords to lease their apartments up to 80% faster than the market average by allowing tenants to find, tour, and close on their next rental in as little as 5 minutes. Before co-founding REZI, Sean had a career in financial services including roles at Corbin Capital Partners and JP Morgan Chase 's Chief Investment Office. He graduated from Florida A&M University with a BS in Business Administration. He grew up in South Florida, before relocating to New York City, where he lives with his wife.

REZI knows that where you live determines how you live. That 's why it 's steadfastly committed to using innovative technologies to make the rental experience simple, fast, and fair for landlords and tenants alike.

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences", said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For over 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That 's why we are pleased to recognize Sean as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2020."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit, which this year will take place virtually, consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics, and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About REZI:

REZI is a technology company transforming residential real estate. Headquartered in New York City, REZI allows tenants to find, tour, apply for, and close on apartments in less than 5 minutes — entirely online. REZI 's technology automates landlords 'leasing operations, allowing them to lease faster, increase revenue, and grow their portfolio with ease. Visit www.rentrezi.com for more information or send an email to hello@rentrezi.com.

Joshua R. BunnellREZI joshua@rentrezi.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldman-sachs-honors-rezi-ceo-for-entrepreneurship-301153825.html

SOURCE REZI