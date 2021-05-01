Goldfish Swim School Launches 'Safer Swimmer Pledge' To Bring Greater Awareness To Water Safety

TROY, Mich., May 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Water Safety Month, Goldfish Swim School has launched a 'Safer Swimmer Pledge' campaign to bring greater awareness to water safety and drowning prevention. Throughout the month of May, families are encouraged to take the pledge and promote the importance of parent-child conversations around water safety. Those who take the pledge will be entered to win one year of free swim lessons at Goldfish Swim School. Additionally, for each pledge, Goldfish Swim School will donate $1 to the USA Swimming Foundation, the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming, which supports swim lesson providers with resources, materials and grant funding to allow the opportunity for every child across the country to learn to swim.

"Our mission is to ensure all kids feel safe and confident in and around the water, and this campaign gets us one step closer to achieving our goal of reducing the number of accidental childhood drownings," said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School. "It takes a village to help combat these avoidable tragedies, and we look forward to the thousands of signed safer swimmer pledges that come through as we join forces to support the cause of water safety awareness."

Sadly, childhood drownings have been on the rise as the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a formal warning of an increased threat in drownings due to implications brought on by the pandemic. Goldfish Swim School is committed to making a positive impact to help prevent such drownings by bringing greater awareness to water safety heading into the summer months (May-August), which according to Total Aquatics Programming data, account for two-thirds of annual childhood drowning incidents. Due to restrictions brought on by the pandemic, many children have been out of swim lessons for some time, making it critical to brush up on water safety tips before their first experience back in the water - 'It's Time to Get Back in the Swim of Things™.'

"Drowning can happen anywhere at any time, to anyone, and with this pandemic-gap in swim lessons, there's greater risk," said Dr. Molly O'Shea of Birmingham Pediatrics + Wellness Center and official pediatrician of Goldfish Swim School. "As a pediatrician, it is so important to promote family conversations about water safety, drowning prevention and the value of swim lessons, because they have the ability to help reduce the risk of childhood drownings by 88%. This campaign is a tremendous way to bring greater attention to the importance of water safety as a family."

By visiting the Safer Swimmer Pledge landing page, families can sign to join the cause in promoting and prioritizing water safety, while also accessing at-home water safety tools and activities and reviewing "water safety whys" - families first-hand experiences and testimonials on how water safety has made an impact in their lives. Once families have taken the pledge, they will also receive a promo code for 25% off any Speedo USA purchase with 10% of that purchase also donated to the USA Swimming Foundation.

"For over 90 years, Speedo has continued to push the boundaries of innovation as the leading swimwear brand. This May, Speedo will continue this tradition by partnering with Goldfish Swim School to present the Safer Swimmer Pledge to highlight the importance of learning to swim," said Cullen Jones, Philanthropic Sales Manager - Speedo. "Swimming is not only a fantastic sport we rally behind as a nation, it is a life skill, and WE at Speedo believe it is a fundamental right for all."

Also championing this cause as a vocal advocate for water safety is Goldfish Swim School brand ambassador and World Champion Swimmer Ryan Murphy, who is supporting the initiative while in the throes of training for the postponed 2020 Games.

"Even as I gear up for the Games, my passion lies in spreading the important message of water safety," said Murphy, who is also an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation. "I have a deep love for the sport of swimming, but sadly drowning remains the number one cause of unintentional injury-related death among children ages 1 to 4. With this campaign, it's my hope more and more families will prioritize water safety. Getting swim lessons at a young age can have such a positive effect on kids and their ability to feel comfortable in and around the water, while also giving parents peace of mind at the pool or beach - and who knows, it might even spark a love of the sport too."

Throughout the campaign, Goldfish Swim School will be announcing various pledge prizes on social media along with the grand prize winner of a year of free swim lessons on June 4. The winning family will be contacted directly to begin the onboarding process and gear up for lessons just in time for the summer season ahead.

With all schools committed to operating Safer. Stronger. Together. ™, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Each school's number one focus and main priority is always the same - educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

"It's amazing to see Goldfish Swim School Franchising stepping up to make a difference in our communities," said Shana Ferguson, Chief Commercial Officer of USA Swimming who also spearheaded the Aquatics Coalition to lobby for the safe re-opening of purposeful, instructional aquatics amid the pandemic. "Their passion for and commitment to water safety are exemplary. Every pledge and every dollar raised will create greater awareness about the importance of learning to swim."

To take the Safer Swimmer Pledge, please visit goldfishswimschool.com/saferswimmerpledge.

For more information on Goldfish Swim School, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/.

About Goldfish Swim School Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay ®. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its Franchise 500 ® ranking, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, and Inc. Magazine's Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with more than 110 schools open, and an additional 130+ in development in more than 30 states and Canada.

