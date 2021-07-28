Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces LOI To Acquire Le Pragma, LLC 

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) ("GTV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent (" LOI") to acquire Le Pragma, LLC. Comprised of a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness and beauty products, Le Pragma has a strategic vision of becoming the CBD line of the future. With cutting-edge formulations and dedication to a precise science, Le Pragma delivers optimal wellness throughout its quality product line. Additionally, as an educational leader in the industry, Le Pragma has a mission of providing clear, evidence-based knowledge of the lifestyle benefits of CBD, or cannabidiol. This includes clinical trials, proper usage recommendations and real scientific background profiles on the products released.

Le Pragma has set itself apart from other companies in the industry by creating an everyday use regime that activates the inner cannabinoid system and brings out the beauty that lives beneath the toxins collected from our everyday lives. Currently, the company product inventory includes CBD Tinctures, CBD Wellness Pills, CBD Pain Cream, Lip Balm, and a 5-step CBD skincare system comprised of a CBD Face Cleanser, CBD Exfoliant, CBD Serum, CBD Face Oil and CBD Face Cream. The valuation of all inventory acquired could generate more than $5 million in retail sales through established distribution channels.

Created by the founders of Sonder Fulfillment, Le Pragma was designed from conception to have a universal appeal as a luxurious cannabinoid brand distributed throughout the world. To empower this vision, Sonder Fulfillment will leverage many of its newly found global relationships and strategic partnerships to enter Le Pragma into international markets such as the Netherlands, Macedonia, Mexico and beyond. With the combination of an evidence-backed product line, the international relationships formed by Sonder Fulfillment, and the resources provided by management, the Company is confident in its plan to grow Le Pragma into a global leader in the CBD industry and distribute its products worldwide.

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, "Our team has worked very hard to formalize a strong plan to push sales, strengthen the products involved and launch this business directly into the international markets after we formally acquire Le Pragma. We look forward to officially bringing this business in under the GTV umbrella and we are all confident that we have a stellar product with a direct plan to generate profits for our company."

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting Company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology industries, with many additional projects being developed that provide synergistic values to these divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire, and/or joint venture with established entities that management can help assist and develop into unique opportunities. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment to these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent these three sectors in which the Company aims to do business.

www.GoldenTriangleInc.com

HEALTH DIVISION

Global Health Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures (operating under its Health Division). Dedicated to the promotion of well-being and natural wellness, the Company currently does business in the Medical PPE space as well as the Industrial Hemp/CBD industry. Additionally, the Company has a vision to promote, market, and generate sales for a myriad of products and services which include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness and beauty products. To help achieve this vision, Global Health Services is in the process of further developing an extensive online portal that will support the multiple verticals under the company and provide a one-stop-shop for all of the Company's products and services. Moreover, to support overarching business goals, senior management tirelessly works on acquiring and building an array of profitable assets and projects.

www.GTVHealth.com

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION

Lavish Entertainment (EpicRaves) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. Operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, the Company started doing business in 2017 and was established with a vision of becoming a nationally recognized concert production Company. The Company currently has more than 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members who have helped the Company successfully organize some of the most exciting Electronic Dance Music concerts in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment is currently doing business as (DBA) "EpicRaves" which will eventually become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the Company expands its business into a variety of other forms of entertainment. The Company is building an immersive virtual reality platform to help monetize its live-streamed concerts and assist its business in expanding into markets outside of Las Vegas. The Company has also launched its own record label called Syndicate Bass Records to showcase some of the best Bass Music artists in the world and provide a platform to highlight their music. Lavish Entertainment has a partnership with Sahara Event Center which is a 68,000-square-foot event center where the Company organizes some of its larger concerts. Management has a vision of acquiring a large-scale venue to develop the most advanced event center in the world.

www.EpicRaves.com

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

HyFrontier Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Technology Division. The Company owns a patent-pending process and device technology called "HyGrO," which is a molecular Hydrogen and Oxygen delivery system for Agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the Company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use in markets across the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by producing Hydrogen and Oxygen directly in the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. Additionally, the system can be retrofitted to wellheads for large-scale agricultural projects, indoor grow operations, and small farms or utilized for a multitude of residential home and garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, a much higher amount. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Universities and multiple third-party testing facilities are currently working to validate the HyGrO technology, and all preliminary results are extremely positive. To push the development and commercialization of the technology, management is now in the process of moving the Company headquarters from Colorado to Florida, which will transition its operations into a 7,800-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The Company recently executed a 3-year lease with an option to purchase the entire 24,000-square-foot building, which will help the business in achieving its ultimate goal of commercializing this technology to the world.

www.HyFrontier.com

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Napa Wine Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures, which is a synergistic business with a mission of providing a world-class portfolio of unique brands which are all birthed from Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley in the heart of California's Wine Country. The Company has a commitment to manufacture and distribute specialty wines, foods and unique items while tapping into an array of hidden markets in the food and beverage industry. With extensive resources and award-winning products, Napa Wine Brands aims to develop some of the most desirable products in today's market. Originated by some of the most profound experts in Napa Valley, the Company's vision is to broaden the horizon of a traditional Food and Wine Company by creating a platform different than anything seen in the Northern Hemisphere. Napa Wine Brands has an array of fully developed products and services that provide value to the other divisions under Golden Triangle Ventures. The Company is now preparing the launch of several brands, products and services that are market-ready and will immediately turn into cash-positive businesses. Golden Triangle Ventures will provide a full support system and assist management of Napa Wine Brands in growing this Company into another fun, exciting and profitable division of Golden Triangle Ventures.

www.NapaWineBrands.com

SONDER FULFILLMENT

Sonder Fulfillment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures which provides an array of synergies to the many companies and projects within GTV. Sonder Fulfillment is a leading Company in the industrial hemp and CBD industry. Sonder Fulfillment has put together a powerful team of research Ph.D.s, formulary scientists, and flavor compounding specialists to build advanced cannabinoid-based nutritional and homeopathic products that are designed to catalyze the endocannabinoid system (ECS) to support targeted wellness and relief. The Company's management team has built many well-known products in the natural medicine space for several decades and has coalesced that knowledge to build out superior processes and products. Sonder Fulfillment has strong and longstanding relationships with farms, extraction labs, product formulation labs, and co-packaging companies, which allows Sonder Fulfillment to secure the complete supply chain from start to finish and provide its clients with the lowest cost of goods sold as possible while maintaining the highest quality standards in the industry. Sonder Fulfillment has produced for and currently has white-label contracts for some of the largest CBD companies in the space, such as Select (a division of CURA), Amway and many others. The Company provides bulk raw CBD materials to clients in 22 countries and is now paving the way to become the first Company to provide legally commercialized end-consumer CBD products into "hard to penetrate" markets such as Japan, Australia, South Korea and Mexico. Sonder Fulfillment has partnered with GVB Biopharma, one of the largest industrial hemp processors in the space, to undertake the extensive and rigorous process to get Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) certification for raw products. API certification will allow Sonder Fulfillment to further expand its reach into markets where CBD can only be distributed through prescriptions as a medicinal product.

www.SonderFulfillment.com

