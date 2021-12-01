Golden State Lands In New Mexico Again With The Addition Of Bill Byford's Two Office Practice, Organ Peak Financial

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State, an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is pleased to announce growth in New Mexico to three offices with the addition of native Bill Byford and his firm Organ Peak Financial. Bill graduated from New Mexico State University with a degree in finance and marketing. He trained with Morgan Stanley before becoming an independent registered investment advisor specializing in high-net-worth individuals and institutional money management with a focus on clients already in retirement. By developing an objective, personalized financial strategy he provides his clients with a financial plan and partner for every circumstance.

"I take my role as my clients' financial partner seriously. My focus needs to be on each client and their individual needs and goals, not split it between them and corporate restrictions and politics," says Byford. "Golden State gives me the independence I need to always put my clients first." He has offices in Deming and Las Cruces. For more information about Organ Peak Financial, visit organpeakfinancial.com.

"When we expand further into a specific location it tells me that financial advisors are looking at us for the partnership," says John Nahas, Founder and President of Golden State. "We allow our advisors their complete independence, so they can best serve their clients as well as provide them with a solid infrastructure and a like-minded community to support, grow and strengthen their practice."

About Golden StateThe Golden State family of companies, comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners and Golden State Asset Management, are investment advisers registered with the SEC dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm's initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.3 billion in advisory assets ¹. Golden State's infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, and a Turnkey Asset Management Program. The Golden State family of companies maintain business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation's largest independent broker/dealer ², Raymond James, TD Ameritrade Institutional and Charles Schwab, some of the nation's largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today's complex markets.

Recognized as one of Orange County's largest RIAs ³, Golden State's flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With a goal to continue expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

¹As of April 2021. ²As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2021, based on total revenue. ³As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 1, 2021, based on assets under management.

The Golden State family of companies is composed of Golden State Wealth Management ("GSWM"), Golden State Equity Partners ("GSEP"), and Golden State Asset Management ("GSAM"), collectively referred to as "Golden State." Organ Peak is a DBA of GSEP. All firms are federally registered investment advisers under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For information pertaining to the registration status of our firm, you may refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure web site ( www.adviserinfo.sec.gov).

