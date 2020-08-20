Golden State Dermatology Announces New Fresno Partnership

FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology is pleased to announce Douglas R. Swinehart, M.D. and his team have joined Golden State Dermatology.

Golden State Dermatology offers state-of-the-art dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology, and plastic surgery. The group has rapidly grown over the last few years, adding eight new locations in 2019 and four to date in 2020. This most recent acquisition in Fresno will offer full-service medical and surgical dermatology treatments.

Dr. Swinehart's clinic is located near the Saint Agnes Medical Center at 6335 North Fresno Street, Suite 201, Fresno, CA. Dr. Swinehart, a board certified dermatologist, is an expert in skin cancer treatment, providing advanced, nonsurgical treatment of skin cancer using superficial radiotherapy (SRT).

Dr. Swinehart received his Doctor of Medicine from Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. After his medical internship at Creighton, he completed his dermatology residency at Henry Ford Hospital - University of Michigan in Detroit. He then opened his dermatological practice in Fresno and has been practicing dermatology for over 35 years. Dr. Swinehart's patients have come to rely on his technical skill, his compassion for their personal skin concerns, and his willingness to take time to communicate and understand their individual needs.

"Joining Golden State Dermatology will allow us to focus on diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer while GSD relieves some of the administrative work that comes along with managing a clinic. We're excited to be a part of this strong network of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatologists," shared Dr. Swinehart.

In addition to various convenient locations throughout the Bay Area and Central Valley, Golden State Dermatology also accepts many forms of insurance. "We have grown tremendously over the last several years, and we are actively seeking to continue adding the most talented providers in California and beyond to our team," says Dr. Ed Becker, founder of Golden State Dermatology.

To schedule an appointment at any location, patients can easily book through the Golden State Dermatology website: www.goldenstatedermatology.com, or by calling their closest clinic. GSD Fresno can be reached at (559) 432-1212.

About Golden State DermatologyIn the midst of health care consolidation, Golden State Dermatology (GSD) was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician owned and led and is rapidly growing with 19 locations and 50+ providers in the San Francisco Bay Area and California's Central Valley. There are plans to continue growing in these markets and across the Western United States. GSD is led by a team of board certified dermatologists with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology, and plastic surgery.

