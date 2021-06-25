Golden State Dermatology Announces New Concord Partnership

CONCORD, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology is pleased to announce Curtis A. Raskin, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.A.D., and his team have joined Golden State Dermatology. Dermatologists interested in joining Golden State Dermatology, are invited to learn more at goldenstatedermatology.com/partnership-opportunities.

Golden State Dermatology offers state-of-the-art medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology, and plastic surgery. The group has rapidly grown over the last few years, adding eight new locations in 2019 and eight more in 2020. This most recent acquisition in Concord will offer medical and surgical dermatology treatments.

The clinic is located at 2700 Grant St., Suite 309, Concord, CA, in Downtown Concord. Dr. Raskin devotes his practice to the diagnosis and treatment of patients of all ages and all skin conditions.

Dr. Raskin received his medical degree and Ph.D. in molecular biology from State University of New York Health Science Center at Brooklyn, graduating with honors. He completed his internship at the University of Pennsylvania followed by his dermatology residency at the Washington University Medical Center. He specializes in the management of skin disorders in adults and children providing both medical and surgical treatments.

" I'm passionate about patient care, which is why I am so pleased to join this group of dermatologists who share that same priority with me. As a part of Golden State Dermatology, I will be able to reduce time spent on administrative burdens and focus more solely on the patient care I love ," shared Dr. Raskin.

In addition to various convenient locations throughout the Bay Area and Central Valley, Golden State Dermatology also accepts most forms of insurance. " We're proud to support our clinicians to provide the highest-quality patient-centered care possible. We will continue to seek and add the most talented providers in California and beyond to our team," says Dr. Ed Becker, founder of Golden State Dermatology.

To schedule an appointment at any location, patients can easily book through the Golden State Dermatology website: www.goldenstatedermatology.com, or by calling their closest clinic. GSD's Concord clinic can be reached at (925) 687-8882.

About Golden State DermatologyIn the midst of health care consolidation, Golden State Dermatology (GSD) was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician owned and led and is rapidly growing with over 20 locations and 60+ providers in the San Francisco Bay Area and California's Central Valley. There are plans to continue growing in these markets and across the Western United States. GSD is led by a team of board-certified dermatologists with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology, and plastic surgery.

