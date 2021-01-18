Golden Predator Presents At Noble Capital Markets Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V:GPY, OTCQX:NTGSF) (the " Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Janet Lee-Sheriff, will present at NobleCon17 - Noble Capital Markets' Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 3:45 PM (EST). The conference is virtual, and available at no cost by registering at: www.nobleconference.com. A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website and as a part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek ( www.channelchek.com) next month.

Brewery Creek MineThe Brewery Creek Mine is a licensed brownfields heap leach gold mine that was from 1996 to 2002. The Company intends to resume mining and processing of licensed deposits when supported by an independent study that outlines technical and economic viability. The 180 km 2 property is located 55 km east of Dawson City and is accessible year-round by paved and improved gravel roads. Significant infrastructure remains in place, allowing for a timely restart schedule under existing operating licenses.

A Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) is being conducted by Kappes Cassiday & Associates of Reno, Nevada which will include a multi-year mine plan for the advancement of the Brewery Creek project. The BFS will include an inventory of the mineralized material remaining on the heap and mine planning (completed by Tetra Tech Inc of Golden, Colorado) for the resumption of the mining of material from leachable resources contained within the licensed area and reported in the Company's Mineral Resource Estimate. The BFS will include all the key parameters involved in reconstructing or adding necessary infrastructure including a crushing facility, the Adsorption-Desorption-Recovery ("ADR") plant and assay lab and an implementation schedule, sourcing, and economic cash flow model sufficiently detailed to move directly into procurement, development and construction if economically warranted. Any production decisions would be dependent on the outcome of a study demonstrating positive technical and economic viability.

About Golden Predator Mining Corp.Golden Predator is advancing the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine towards a timely resumption of mining activities, under its Quartz Mining and Water Licenses, in Canada's Yukon. With established resources grading over 1.0 g/t gold the Company is completing a Bankable Feasibility Study for the restart of heap leach operations. The Brewery Creek Mine project operates with a Socio Economic Accord with the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation.

For additional information: Janet Lee-Sheriff Chief Executive Officer (604) 260-8435info@goldenpredator.com www.goldenpredator.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations that the Brewery Creek will advance to an early production decision, or the extent of any additional mineral resource that could result from incorporating 2019 exploration drilling. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.