Golden Nugget To Go Live In Michigan With Online Casino And Sports Betting

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Nugget Online Gaming ( Nasdaq: GNOG) has received authorization from the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) to start offering its Online Casino and Sportsbook at 12pm Eastern, Friday, January 22 nd, 2021. The online casino and sportsbook will be available at GoldenNuggetCasino.com and via Android and iOS applications.

Recipient of the coveted EGR North America "Operator of the Year" award 4 years in a row, Golden Nugget has been a leading online gaming operator in New Jersey since 2013 In Michigan, Golden Nugget will offer its premium product and customer experience through its partnership with the Ojibwa Casino & the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC).

GoldenNuggetCasino.com will feature a variety of online slots & table games and will offer a welcome bonus up to a $1,000, plus its popular promotions, including The Five Million Dollar Race.

Golden Nugget will also launch a brand new version of its online sportsbook, using the world-class Open Sports platform from Scientific Games. GoldenNuggetSports.com will offer up to $250 in Free Bets to all new sportsbook customers as well as daily odds boost (" Golden Lines"), reduced juice bet-types ("Notorious VIG") and enhanced parlays with the "Parlay Boost" feature. Pre-game and live betting will be offered across all American sports leagues and a wide selection of international sports.

Thomas Winter, President, Golden Nugget Online Gaming said, " We are really excited to go live in Michigan and are committed to offering a superior product, flawless execution and world-class player experience like we have done in New Jersey. We'd like to thank our partner, the Ojibwa Casino and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, for their support in introducing our premium online casino and sportsbook in the great state of Michigan."

" We look forward to our partnership with the Golden Nugget. Their launch highlights our commitment in bringing an exceptional online casino and sportsbook experience to our patrons in Michigan. Working with a strong brand such as Golden Nugget complements our casino offerings in Marquette and Baraga, " said Larry Denomie III, General Manager, Ojibwa Casino.

Beginning Friday, January 22 nd, 2021, Michigan players can place wagers & sports bets on their laptops or download the Golden Nugget Online Casino app to their smartphone or tablet.

About GNOGGolden Nugget Online Gaming is a leading online gaming company that is considered a market leader by its peers and was first to bring Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor to the United States online gaming market. GNOG was the past recipient of 15 eGaming Review North America Awards, including the coveted "Operator of the Year" award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. GNOG's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, GNOG's expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside GNOG's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability of GNOG to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (2) costs related to being a public company; (3) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (4) the possibility that GNOG may be adversely affected by economic, business and/or competitive factors; (5) unanticipated product services, delays or technology issues; and (6) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the most recent proxy statement, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-nugget-to-go-live-in-michigan-with-online-casino-and-sports-betting-301212224.html

SOURCE Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc.