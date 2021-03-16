Golden Nugget Online Gaming Wins Online Sports Betting License In Virginia

HOUSTON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNOG) (the "Company") announced today that it has won one of the few coveted online sports gaming licenses to be awarded in Virginia and has been granted a temporary permit to commence online sports wagering in the State of Virginia. The Company now has market access to 10 states, legislation and regulatory approvals permitting.

Thomas Winter, President of GNOG stated, "We thank the Virginia Lottery for the opportunity to expand our online business into the Commonwealth of Virginia. Together with our SWaM certified equity partner, Virginia Sports Technology Group, we are excited to announce that GNOG will not only be providing Virginians with a great mobile sportsbook, we will be proudly sharing our revenues with Virginia's Historically Black Colleges & Universities." Winter added, "We will be working hand in hand with the regulators over the next couple of months to complete all of the required and standard platform testing so that we will be in a position to start taking bets this summer."

About GNOGGolden Nugget Online Gaming is a leading online gaming company that is considered a market leader by its peers and was first to bring Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor to the United States online gaming market. GNOG was the past recipient of 15 eGaming Review North America Awards, including the coveted "Operator of the Year" award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

