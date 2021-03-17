Golden Nugget Online Gaming To Hold Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call On March 23, 2021

HOUSTON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) (the "Company") today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after the market close on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

HOUSTON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (GNOG) (the "Company") today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after the market close on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results on the same day beginning at 4:00 p.m. CDT.

To access the conference call, please dial (720) 452-9102 and reference confirmation code 8375099. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website https://www.gnoginc.com/

About GNOG

Golden Nugget Online Gaming is a leading online gaming company that is considered a market leader by its peers and was first to bring Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor to the United States online gaming market. GNOG was the recipient of 15 eGaming Review North America Awards, including the coveted "Operator of the Year" award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

