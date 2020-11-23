Golden Nugget Online Gaming Secures West Virginia Market Access

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. ("GNOG") announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Greenbrier Hotel Corporation ("The Greenbrier") for market access to the State of West Virginia.

The definitive agreement grants GNOG the right to offer mobile sports and online casino wagering under The Greenbrier's licenses, subject to GNOG obtaining regulatory approvals, and requires GNOG to pay The Greenbrier a percentage of its online net gaming revenue, subject to minimum royalty payments over the term.

"The partnership with The Greenbrier is an important milestone for the Golden Nugget online gaming expansion plans. We look forward to providing West Virginian players with our best-in-class product," said Tilman J. Fertitta, owner and CEO of GNOG.

"The Greenbrier is excited about this new partnership and adding to the incredible casino offerings already in place for our guests, members and friends throughout West Virginia. Golden Nugget has proven itself as a market leader in the industry, and we're confident it will deliver a product that matches the lofty standard that defines America's Resort," said Dr. Jill Justice, president of The Greenbrier.

"We are excited to partner with The Greenbrier and bring our award-winning online gaming offerings to the Mountain State. Across New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania and now West Virginia, Golden Nugget will have access to all four privately operated online casino markets in the country. " said Thomas Winter, President of GNOG.

About GNOGGolden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. is a leading online gaming company that is owned by a company wholly owned by Tilman J. Fertitta. It is considered a market leader by its peers and was first to bring Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor to the United States online gaming market. GNOG was the recipient of 15 eGaming Review North America Awards, including the coveted "Operator of the Year" award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

About The Greenbrier The Greenbrier is a historic resort in the mountains of West Virginia that is set on an 11,000-acre property and includes 710 guest rooms and 55 indoor and outdoor activities. The Casino Club at The Greenbrier opened in 2010. Reserved exclusively for resort guests, golf and tennis members, Greenbrier Sporting Club members and resort event participants, the 103,000-square-foot facility includes 320 slot machines and 35 table games inside an elegant smoke-free environment.

About Landcadia Holdings II, Inc.Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. is a company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses that is co-sponsored by Fertitta Entertainment, Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

