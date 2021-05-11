Golden Leaf To Present At Canaccord Genuity's Virtual Conference

PORTLAND, Ore., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF) ("Golden Leaf" or the "Company"), operating as Chalice Brands, a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, is pleased to announce that the President & CEO, Jeff Yapp and Executive Chairman, John Varghese, will present live at Canaccord Genuity's 2021 Virtual Cannabis Conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. EDT (12:30 p.m. PDT). You can register for the conference, below:

Date: May 11 th, 2021 Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT (12:30 p.m. PDT) Register: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord55/chal/2411712

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with seven dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The Company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. GLH operates nationally through Fifth and Root and has operations in Oregon and California. Visit http://www.glhmonthly.com for regular updates.

Investor Relations:

John VargheseExecutive ChairmanGolden Leaf Holdings Ltd.971-371-2685 ir@goldenxtrx.com

