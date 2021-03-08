Golden Gate University Bolsters Support For Veterans With Launch Of Ambitious New Center

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building off a rich history of serving the military population, Golden Gate University is officially launching its new veterans center, establishing a national model for support and enhanced virtual learning...

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building off a rich history of serving the military population, Golden Gate University is officially launching its new veterans center, establishing a national model for support and enhanced virtual learning communities for military-connected students.

The three-day launch event, March 10-12, will include a series of livestream events showcasing the past, present, and future of Golden Gate's support of the military.

"I'm thrilled that all our hard work to build a full-service hub for veteran students is coming to fruition,'' said GGU President David Fike. "Research shows again and again that veterans who receive targeted, comprehensive support thrive academically, and we intend to be a leader there."

The Helen Diller Center for Veterans of U.S. Military Service at Golden Gate University—supported by a $2 million grant from the Helen Diller Foundation—will provide robust support and activities for veterans along their entire educational journey.

The effort includes:

Coaching for veterans through the full student experience, including early onboarding and transitioning into educational programs that best suit their career goals.

A digital community for veterans and improved opportunities to get involved in student clubs or other organizations, followed by enhanced on-campus engagement post-pandemic.

Real-time tracking of individual student veteran academic engagement and performance, coupled with proactive intervention strategies.

Strengthening relationships with local military installations, Veterans Affairs resource providers, and the broader San Francisco veterans community.

GGU's history of serving active-duty military and veterans dates back decades, including a period when it offered programs on military installations nationwide. This has allowed GGU to attract a sizeable veterans student body—about one in four current students have served in some form—and a large and distinguished base of veteran alumni.

The new center—established in honor of distinguished GGU alum, retired chairman and CEO of Bank of America, and former commander in the US Naval Reserve, Richard Rosenberg—will build on that reputation and capitalize on GGU's expertise in innovative learning.

The veterans center kick-off event, open to the public online, runs March 10-12 with activities from noon to 1 p.m. each day.

March 10 th, 12-1 p.m.: Honoring the Tradition of Service: A Conversation with GGU Veteran AlumniTravel back in time as we celebrate Golden Gate's proud history of educating military service members. Join an esteemed lineup of GGU veteran alumni for conversations about their paths to and from the university.

March 11, 12-1 p.m.: In their own words: Current Veteran Student Experiences at GGUStep into the shoes of current veteran students at GGU during this exploration of their experiences. Hear about the landscape of veteran and military students at GGU, the obstacles veterans face when transitioning from service to school, and services available to support their academic journey, and listen in on a candid chat among several veteran students.

March 12, 12-1 p.m.: Golden Gate University and the Future of Military Veteran EducationA new 'Greatest Generation' of students is leaving the military and looking to begin their next chapter of service. While they face unique challenges in the transition from military life to civilian careers, they have the potential to make their mark as generations of military veterans have before. Join us for a discussion of how the Helen Diller Center for Veterans of US Military Service is empowering these students to achieve their goals

Attendees can access the events live on the military.ggu.edu events page, as well as multi-streamed to GGU's Facebook page.

Golden Gate University, a private nonprofit university, has been helping adults achieve their professional goals by providing undergraduate and graduate education in accounting, law, taxation, business and related areas since 1901. Programs offer maximum flexibility with evening, weekend and online options. GGU is accredited by the American Bar Association (ABA) and the WASC Senior College and University Commission.

