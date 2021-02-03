Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants Commencing On February 8, 2021

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. ( NYSE: GFX.U) (the " Company") announced today that commencing on February 8, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (" NYSE") under the ticker symbol " GFX.U," and the Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the NYSE under the symbols " GFX" and " GFX WS," respectively. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications and fintech sectors that are headquartered in Europe, Israel, the Middle East or North America. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer, Makram Azar, and Chairman, Scott Freidheim.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Source: Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005536/en/