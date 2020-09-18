Golden Arrow Announces Voting Results

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): GRGFrankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): G6AOTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB): GARWF

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation(TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF) , ("Golden Arrow"or the "Company")is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

" We had record voting at the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting with over 33 million shares voted of the issued and outstanding common shares, an increase of 10% over last year", stated Joseph Grosso, President and CEO of the Company. " I would like to thank our shareholders for their voting response and our gratitude to Golden Arrow shareholders in general."

The Company is pleased to announce all resolutions received overwhelming support from our shareholders at the meeting. Incumbent directors Joseph Grosso, Nikolaos Cacos, David Terry, Louis Salley, John Gammon and Alf Hills were re-elected to the Board of Directors of the Company.

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. The Company is well-leveraged to the price of gold, having recently monetized its Chinchillas silver discovery into a significant holding in precious metals producer SSR Mining Inc.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring a portfolio that includes a new epithermal gold project in Argentina, a district-scale frontier gold opportunity in Paraguay, a base-metal project in the heart of a leading mining district in Chile and more than 180,000 hectares of properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Joseph Grosso"

_______________________________Mr. Joseph Grosso, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-arrow-announces-voting-results-301133809.html

SOURCE Golden Arrow Resources Corporation