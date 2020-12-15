Gold's Gym Partners With Lou Ferrigno To Get The World's Feedback On What Makes The Perfect Gym

Iconic global fitness brand teams up with one of its most famous members, Lou Ferrigno, to get feedback on what fitness enthusiasts envision for the gym of the future

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym has joined forces with actor and former IFBB Mr. America and Mr. Universe, Lou Ferrigno, to reflect on the brand's legacy and to start a conversation about what the perfect gym of the future should look like.

In a video call-to-action posted across Gold's Gym's and Lou Ferrigno's Facebook and Instagram channels ( @goldsgym and @theoriginallouferrigno), Ferrigno reflects on his time spent at Gold's Gym in the early days at Venice Beach and asks the public to share their ideas on how to create perfect gym of the future. An estimated 3.8 million people follow these channels, and all are encouraged to leave comments on the post with their feedback.

You can view and comment on the video here as well as the other channels listed above.

Gold's Gym was founded in 1965 and recently acquired by global fitness leader RSG Group.

"In addition to being one of the most legendary members of Gold's Gym, Lou Ferrigno is also a personal hero from my youth," said Rainer Schaller, RSG Group's Founder and CEO. "He is the perfect person to team up with us to ask our global community for feedback as we plan ahead for the perfect gym of the future."

Gold's Gym will be reviewing all feedback received in response to the video, taking these customer insights into account as the brand continues developing new gyms around the world.

About Gold's GymGold's Gym has been defining the fitness industry since 1965. From its beginning as a small gym in Venice, California, Gold's Gym has grown into a global icon with nearly 700 locations across 6 continents. Featuring state-of-the-art equipment, certified personal trainers, a diverse group exercise program and a supportive, motivating environment, Gold's Gym delivers a dynamic fitness experience focused on strength and performance. More than a gym, Gold's Gym combines coaching, community and more than 55 years of fitness expertise to help people around the world achieve their potential through fitness. For more information, visit goldsgym.com or follow Gold's Gym on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About RSG GroupWith more than 6.4 million customers across their gyms, studios and digital services, RSG Group GmbH is the global leader in fitness. Our product portfolio comprises 17 strong and innovative brands like Gold's Gym, McFIT, the JOHN REED Family (JOHN REED Fitness Music Club, JOHN REED Women's Club, JOHN & JANE'S, THE REED), High5, CYBEROBICS, LOOX, Qi², McFIT MODELS, PEARL Management, Steven Baker, Master of Enthusiasm, THE MIRAI and our international management agency TIGERPOOL with which we lead selected designers and artists like fashion label MARCELL VON BERLIN, street art collective RON MILLER and conductor Gerd Schaller to success. Our ideas constantly set new benchmarks and provide momentum well beyond the areas of fitness, lifestyle and design as we strive to constantly develop new areas of activity.

