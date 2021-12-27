Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) Is Now An Official Government Contractor

Palm Coast, FL, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRPS) announces it successfully fulfilled the requirements, becoming an official United States Government contractor, qualifying the Company to engage with multiple departments to acquire our products and services.

"We were awarded our SAMS registration (System Award Management), qualifying Gold River to contract directly with departments within the federal government for our current products and initiatives, and others," says Sam Elias, Chief Revenue Officer of Gold River Productions. "Getting approval and being part of the Federal Contractor Registry is a significant step in culmination of our work," he added, "and we intend to make the most of this opportunity."

"We are not surprised that we are favored with a contractor registration," said Richard Goulding, M.D., Chairman of the Board of Gold River. "There is great need of active and retired military personnel for our products. Our goal is to eliminate toxic pharmaceuticals, while improving quality of life. Active and retired military will be well served by our efforts. And now, to be able to consummate government contracting is a huge first step."

About Gold River Productions, Inc. Dedicated to changing people's lives, Gold River is a groundbreaking company aiming at improving quality of life and longevity. Our diverse products and interests involve the use of herbal extracts from the most powerful plants, utilizing the most effective part of the plant and combining ingredients for maximum efficacy. With a unique, qualified staff of physicians, herbal medicine physicians and formulators, and business experts, we are poised to address different medical concerns without harmful pharmaceuticals.

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Gold River's control. These include but are not limited to the impact of competitors' products, services and pricing; product demand; market acceptance; new product development; reliance on key strategic alliances; the regulatory environment; fluctuations in operating results; and other risks which are detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets. Gold River Productions disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Gold River Productions, Inc. info@grpsinc.com www.GRPSInc.com

Join our blog for more information about our products:

http://www.grpsinc.com/forum/ucp.php?mode=register