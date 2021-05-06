Gold Fields Limited: Operational Update For The Quarter Ended 31 March 2021
JOHANNESBURG, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (GFI) - Get Report (JSE: GFI) is pleased to provide an operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2021. Detailed financial and operational results are provided on a six-monthly basis i.e. at the end of June and December
Full results are available on the company website: www.goldfields.com
Enquiries
InvestorsAvishkar NagaserTel: +27 11 562-9775Mobile: +27 82 312 8692Email : Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com
Thomas MengelTel: +27 11 562 9849Mobile: +27 72 493 5170Email: Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com
MediaSven LunscheTel: +27 11 562-9763Mobile: +27 83 260 9279Email : Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com
Notes to editors
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa and West Africa (including the Asanko JV), as well as one project in Chile. We have total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.24Moz, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 52.1Moz and Mineral Resources of 116.0Moz. Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Sponsor:J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-limited-operational-update-for-the-quarter-ended-31-march-2021-301285298.html
SOURCE Gold Fields Limited