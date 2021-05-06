Gold Fields Limited: Operational Update For The Quarter Ended 31 March 2021

JOHANNESBURG, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) is pleased to provide an operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2021.

Full results are available on the company website: www.goldfields.com

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa and West Africa (including the Asanko JV), as well as one project in Chile. We have total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.24Moz, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 52.1Moz and Mineral Resources of 116.0Moz. Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

