JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) (JSE: GFI) is pleased to provide an operational update for the quarter ended 30 September 2021.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (GFI) - Get Gold Fields Limited Sponsored ADR Report (JSE: GFI) is pleased to provide an operational update for the quarter ended 30 September 2021. Detailed financial and operational results are provided on a six-monthly basis i.e. at the end of June and December.

The full results are available on our website at www.goldfields.com

Enquiries

Investors

Avishkar NagaserMobile: +27 82 312 8692 Email : Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com

Thomas Mengel Mobile: +27 72 493 5170 Email: Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com

Media

Sven Lunsche Mobile: +27 83 260 9279 Email : Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

Notes to editors

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines and one project in Australia, Chile, Ghana (including our Asanko Joint Venture), Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.24Moz. It has attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 52.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 116.0Moz. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, and an additional listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sponsor:J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-limited-operational-update-for-the-quarter-ended-30-september-2021-301421910.html

SOURCE Gold Fields Limited