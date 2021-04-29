Golar LNG Partners LP Series A Preferred Cash Distribution

Golar LNG Partners LP, an indirect subsidiary of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE), has declared a cash distribution of $0.

Golar LNG Partners LP, an indirect subsidiary of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) - Get Report, has declared a cash distribution of $0.546875 per Series A preferred unit (GMLPP) - Get Report for the period from February 15, 2021 through May 14, 2021. This will be payable on May 17, 2021 to all Series A preferred unitholders of record as of May 10, 2021.

About New Fortress Energy Inc.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) - Get Report is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help accelerate the world's transition to clean energy. The company funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to rapidly deliver fully integrated, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429006105/en/