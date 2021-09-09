GoLance Announces "Hire Now" Feature To Easily Onboard And Pay Freelancers Without Credit Card Processing Fees And Other Typical Charges

DOVER, Del., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- goLance, an online freelance marketplace that empowers businesses to recruit, screen, manage, optimize, and pay skilled, global online freelance talent efficiently, safely, and at no cost to business clients, has simplified the process of onboarding and moving any contractor over to its popular platform, with the release of its new "Hire Now" feature. Businesses can use credit cards to pay talent on the goLance platform without being charged processing fees for the transactions, which can typically be 2% to 3% on some other platforms, and they can keep the credit card reward points.

The "Hire Now" feature is one of many innovative capabilities offered by goLance and is available for hourly or fixed-price contracts. Clients receive 2% cash back on payments made to workers, and goLance freelancers pay among the lowest commissions in the industry. "When you do the math, it just makes sense to leverage the advantages we offer clients and freelancers with our platform and business model," says Michael Brooks, CEO of goLance. "For example, a business owner with an annual budget of $100,000 for freelancers can potentially save $3,000 on credit card processing fees, another $2,000 in cash back, and an additional $5,000 or more in fees that some freelance platforms charge."

goLance specializes in hiring global remote workers of all skill sets and makes the freelance management process effective, easy and affordable. "We recognized a need in the marketplace to enhance the connection between clients and freelancers, and this feature is one of many we've been working on to deliver great service," says Charles Edwards, Chief Product Officer of goLance. "We focus on establishing positive, long-term relationships with freelancers and their clients, and will continue to innovate to meet their needs."

About goLanceThe goLance online freelance marketplace has more than 600,000 users. In 2021, RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization, selected goLance as the winner of the prestigious "Virtual Remote Co-working Platform of the Year" Award. goLance also received awards from other organizations for its innovation, powerful platform, and business model.

