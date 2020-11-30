GoLabs is celebrating Black Friday with new products. Find Cyber Monday deals and savings at GOTRAX & Amazon.com

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoLabs announces that customers can access Black Friday deals on their products for kids and adults alike.

Below are the sale items:

Cyber Monday is a sales day heavily focused on e-commerce. This year GoLabs' deals are available early. Check out GoLabs on GOTRAX.com & Amazon for products and deals.

Thanksgiving weekend is the biggest shopping holiday in the US because of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Throughout the years we have seen a shift of shopping to e-commerce from brick & mortar stores. GoLabs has launched new powerstation products, all discounted. Powerstations provide electric power wherever you may go. Perfect for camping, tailgating, or any event away from the home. These powerstations are also crucial in emergency situations, as they can provide life saving energy to almost any device. GoLabs offers freedom through energy and peace of mind.

About GoLabs: GoLabs manufacturer of Powerstations and Electric Micro Transportation. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate GoLabs earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Sam Gyongyosi ( sam@gotrax.com)

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golabs-introduces-2020-cyber-monday-amazon--gotrax-website-sale-301181388.html

SOURCE GoLabs