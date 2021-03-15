GOL Announces Material Fact

SÃO PAULO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL"), (B3: GOLL4 and NYSE: GOL) in compliance with the provisions on paragraph 4, Article 157 of Law No. 6,404, of 15 December, 1976, as amended and in CVM Rule No. 358/2002, announces that the extraordinary general meeting of SMILES FIDELIDADE SA (SMILES), convened for today, has not been installed, due to the lack of quorum.

The Company's management informs the shareholders meeting will be convened, in second call, to be held on March 24,2021.

