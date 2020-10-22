Going To The Dentist Just Got Friendly

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Products , one ofthe fastest growing personal care brands in the US, launches its highly-anticipated hello® friendly dental pass- a thoughtful new program dedicated to helping brushers save money at the dentist.

Research has shown that there are many links between oral health and overall health. During these challenging times, it's crucial to take the right steps to maintain a healthy mouth, including the use of effective oral care products and seeing a dental professional regularly. With hello's new dental pass, an individual or a family can save 20-50% on most visits to a participating dentist in network. With just a few clicks, an individual can purchase a 30-Day dental discount plan for as little as $20.00 and receive savings across one of the largest networks of dental professionals across the US.

" Hello's mission is to create the most naturally friendly™, effective, irresistible personal care products as possible, in the friendliest way possible," says Craig Dubitsky, friendly founder at hello products and Chief Innovation Strategist at Colgate-Palmolive Company. " We believe the notion of friendly should extend to dentist visits, too, which is why we teamed with the folks at Careington, a leader in the Discount Plan Organization (DPO) market, to create the hello friendly dental pass. We're excited to give our brushers something else to really smile about."

According to a study commissioned by hello products, 62% of American adults are too afraid to visit the dentist, with millennials more likely to be afraid of the dentist than any other age group. While many brushers avoid the dentist because they fear it'll be too expensive, hello's new friendly dental pass is ideal for individuals and families looking for basic dental exams and preventative services at affordable rates. From routine cleanings, x-rays, and basic care, to cosmetic procedures such as braces and teeth whitening, the hello friendly dental discount plan is the easy and stress-free way for everyone to save on the dental care they need, when and how they need it.

"The hello friendly dental pass was created for everybody, with the goal of making prices more transparent so that brushers know exactly what they'll pay before the treatment," says Lauri Kien Kotcher, CEO of hello products . "Friendliness and simplicity go hand in hand, so we've done our best to make sure the hello friendly dental pass is simple to access, affordable, and a positive experience for all."

The steps are easy. First, score a 30-Day or Annual Pass at www.hellodentalpass.com, find a participating dentist in your area, and then receive discounted, pre-negotiated prices on dental services. Once registered, brushers can search from over 80,000 dentists, then call to make an appointment as usual. Simply show your pass (in hard copy, or via your mobile phone), and pay the pre-negotiated discounted rate at the end of your visit. Since this isn't insurance, there are no other deductibles or fees, no bills on the way or claims to be made. Users can expect a savings of 20-50% off the average dental care in their area. The pass can also be used for people without insurance, or those with insurance who have already hit their annual maximum.

"Hello's new friendly dental pass will make quality dental care more accessible and affordable to people that may work for a company that doesn't offer traditional dental insurance, or they may work as independent contractors, making it difficult or expensive to have a dental plan that makes sense," says Dr. Anna Melissa Concepcion at Concept Dental.

The 30-Day Pass is perfect for those who need a quick one-time service, like a check-up, a cleaning, or a cavity filled, while the Annual Pass provides savings for a whole year and has a larger network of dentists and offers a couple or family rate. Once enrolled via the simple sign-up process on hellodentalpass.com, access to savings are immediate through a personalized, printer-ready hello friendly dental pass, or by presenting a screenshot of the digital card directly from a phone.

"Careington is very excited to partner with Hello Products to provide the hello® friendly dental pass program for their many customers throughout the nation," said Greg Rudisill, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Careington International Corporation. "The dental pass program was designed to help individuals and families save money on their dental care so they can access more affordable treatment. Hello Products is already providing their customers with the essential dental care products they need to keep their mouths healthy, and the dental pass program will provide another valuable resource."

Prices: $20 for 30-Day Pass; starting at $99, plus a one-time, non-refundable $20 processing fee, for the Annual Pass.

Visit www.hellodentalpass.com to sign up now or call 844-HELLOPASS. Available nationwide except for folks in Vermont, Utah, and Washington.

About Careington:Careington International Corporation is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Founded in 1979, today Careington employs more than 400 employees and provides more than 15 million members nationwide with access to Careington's networks, products and services. Dedicated to promoting individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington's national dental networks and dental discount plans, along with other money-saving health, wellness and lifestyle products and services, deliver consumer cost savings across a spectrum of life needs. For further information on our products and services, full-scale administration and custom marketing solutions, visit www.careington.com.

About Hello Products:Say hello® to a new kind of naturally friendly™ personal care. hello's range of thoughtfully sourced and beautifully designed products help elevate the everyday. To ensure that everyone can choose friendly™, hello products—from fluoride and fluoride-free oral care products, to lip balms and deodorants, are accessibly priced; hello is for the 100%, not the 1%™ because everyone needs a little awesomeness. hello products are vegan, cruelty-free, gluten free, and free from dyes, artificial sweeteners/flavors/fragrances, parabens, SLS, and peroxide. Anything less would be, well, unfriendly. Learn more + smile more at www.hello-products.com

