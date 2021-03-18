Going Digital Makes It Easier And Safer To Do Your Taxes!

OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Doing your taxes doesn't have to be difficult. This tax season, we encourage you to go digital to make it as easy as possible, and reduce tax-filing impacts and possible delays due to COVID-19. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has online tools to help you.

Note that some individuals may have received a notification informing them that their CRA user ID and password has been revoked. This was done as a preventative measure and impacted individuals will receive information on how to re-gain access to their account.

Update or verify your personal information - You can easily update your personal information using My Account or the MyCRA mobile web app. If you move or get married, it's easy to let us know.

Make sure your tax information is up to date to protect yourself from fraud and scams. For added security, you should always use a unique password.

In addition to updating your information, you can also view:

what you owe to the CRA

your TFSA and RRSP limits

your benefit and credit information

the status of your return

your notices of assessment (NOA) or reassessment

If you signed up for My Account to apply for COVID-19 benefits, we encourage you to enter the security code you received in the mail to use all of My Account's features.

Send your return electronically to the CRA- Due to potential mailing delays that may occur due to COVID-19, we strongly encourage you to file online this year through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP), through NETFILE certified software, or through the services of an electronic filer who is certified to use our EFILE service. If you choose to file electronically on your own, there are a variety of software products to meet your needs, some of which are free.

If you chose to file electronically using NETFILE, you will be asked to enter an eight-character alphanumeric Access code before filing. This unique code can be found on your notice of assessment in the top right area of the first page. While this Access code is not mandatory, if you do not enter your Access code, you will not be able to use any information from your 2020 tax return when confirming your identity with the CRA. You will have to rely on other information for authentication purposes.

Change a current or past year's return - If you filed online and need to change your tax return, ReFILE can help. Using the same software you used to file, ReFILE lets you send adjustments to the CRA for returns from the last four years. Don't forget to wait for your notice of assessment before using ReFILE. You can also make changes to your return online using the "Change my return" feature in My Account.

Automatically fill in in parts of your return to avoid mistakes- Use Auto-fill my return to quickly fill in parts of your return with the information the CRA has on file. If you are fully registered for My Account, you can use Auto-fill my return with all of the certified software options.

Quickly see if you have any uncashed CRA cheques - Select "uncashed cheques" in My Account under related services. If you have an uncashed cheque, ask us for a duplicate payment by selecting and completing the displayed form. Then, send the form using the submit documents online feature. If you still have the original cheque(s), they may be cashed at any Canadian financial institution; Government cheques do not expire.

You can also print and mail the form to the Sudbury Tax Centre. If you are registered for direct deposit, your payment will be deposited into your account. If you are not registered for direct deposit, we will mail a cheque to the address on file. There may be delays due to COVID-19, so it may take longer to process.

Easily submit documents to the CRA - You or your representative can easily submit documents online to the CRA through My Account. You can keep your originals, and we'll send you a confirmation and reference number to use in future communications with us.

Access your notice of assessment (NOA) instantly- Express NOA allows you to view your NOA in your certified tax software, right after the CRA receives and processes your return, seconds after filing.

Protect yourself with CRA email notifications - Email notifications help you keep track of your account. They also help prevent fraud by sending you emails when:

you have mail from the CRA

your address, direct deposit, or other information has been changed and

if any paper mail from the CRA that was addressed to you is returned

Pay any balance owing- We've made it easier to pay your balance owing. Use the new "Proceed to pay" buttons found throughout My Account to choose the payment method that works for you. We will automatically associate the amount to the balance you want to pay.

Register a formal dispute or objection- After you receive your NOA or reassessment, you can file an objection if:

you think the CRA misinterpreted the facts or

you think the CRA applied the law incorrectly

For more information, visit canada.ca/cra-electronic-services. You can also check out our questions and answers about filing your taxes for help on COVID-19 benefits, and the tax filing process.

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on Twitter - @CanRevAgency

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

You can also watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency