GOHEALTH, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Investigates GoHealth, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential claims against GoHealth, Inc. ("GoHealth" or the "Company") (GOCO) for violations of federal securities laws.

On or about July 15, 2019, GoHealth sold about 43.5 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $21.00 a share raising nearly $914 million in new capital.

On August 19, 2020, GoHealth, in its first quarterly earnings report following the IPO, announced it incurred a 2Q net loss of $22.9 million after posting net income of $15.3 million in the prior-year period.

Shares of the Company's stock are presently trading at $14.26 per share, almost 50% below its recent IPO price.

