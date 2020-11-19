GOGL - Third Quarter 2020 Results

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL / OSE: GOGL) (the "Company" or "Golden Ocean"), a leading dry bulk shipping company, today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights

▪ Net income of $39.1 million and earnings per share of $0.27 for the third quarter of 2020 compared with net loss of $41.3 million and loss per share of $0.29 for the second quarter of 2020.

▪ Adjusted EBITDA of $76.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2020.

▪ Signed loan agreement in November 2020 to refinance the $425.0 million credit facility which is secured by 14 Capesize vessels at attractive terms, lowering the daily cash break even rate for the financed vessels by more than $1,000 per financed ship.

▪ Strengthened balance sheet with cash and equivalents of $130.8 million and no debt maturities until 2023 following the aforementioned refinancing.

▪ Divested our 22.19% ownership interest in ship management company SeaTeam Management Pte Ltd and exited commercial management agreement for seven Handysize vessels to further focus on the Company's core activities.

▪ Appointed Lars-Christian Svensen to the position of Chief Commercial Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS effective from December 1, 2020.

▪ Estimated TCE rates for the fourth quarter of 2020, inclusive of charter coverage and calculated on a load-to-discharge basis, are:

· approximately $21,750 per day contracted for 73% of the available days for Capesize vessels;

· approximately $12,750 per day contracted for 82% of the available days for Panamax vessels

We expect the spot TCEs for the full fourth quarter of 2020 to be lower than the TCEs currently contracted, due to the impact of ballast days at the end of the third quarter as well as current weaker rates.

Ulrik Andersen, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The Company's results for the third quarter of 2020 demonstrate both its strong leverage to an improving rate environment as well as the strategic advantage gained by focusing exclusively on large vessel classes. Due to scale, fleet composition and strong chartering capabilities, the Company was well positioned to capture strength in both the charter and spot markets. The Company generated a significant amount of cash flow, bolstering its balance sheet in the third quarter of 2020. The Company also completed the expected refinancing of its largest debt facility that was due to mature in early 2021, pushing its nearest debt maturity to 2023. As the Company looks to 2021, it has very limited capital expenditure requirements and significant spot market exposure, which should allow for the continued generation of healthy cash flow."

The Board of DirectorsHamilton, BermudaNovember 19, 2020

Questions should be directed to:

Ulrik Andersen: Chief Executive Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS+47 22 01 73 53

Peder Simonsen: Chief Financial Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS+47 22 01 73 45

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this earnings report may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements, which include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "projects," "likely," "will," "would," "could," "seeks," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible," "might," "forecasts," "may," "should" and similar expressions or phrases may identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this report are based upon various assumptions. many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

In addition to these important factors and matters discussed elsewhere herein, important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the dry bulk market, the length and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, the impact of public health threats and outbreaks of other highly communicable diseases, changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, the impact of the expected discontinuance of LIBOR after 2021 on interest rates of the Company's debt that reference LIBOR, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political events or acts by terrorists, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

