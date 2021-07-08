GoFormz Launches Integration With Autodesk Construction Cloud

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoFormz, the leading mobile forms and data capture platform, today announced a new integration with Autodesk Build, part of the Autodesk Construction Cloud ® platform. Autodesk Build is a construction management and field collaboration solution that combines technology from PlanGrid ® and BIM 360 ® with additional functionality to connect construction data, workflows, and teams.

The GoFormz mobile forms platform streamlines data collection in the field and offers advanced automation, reporting, and customization for any construction job form. It allows teams to use their mobile devices to enter project information within digital forms that can look exactly like existing paper documents, and instantly submit completed forms directly from their phones, tablets, and computers. Businesses can maintain critical formatting, streamlining the completion of contracts, lien waivers, and government agency documents.

Customers can fill out digital forms online while they are on-site capturing field data, or share form links for others to fill out. With the new GoFormz and Autodesk integration, signed forms can become immediately available on Autodesk Build so teams can keep their project information maintained and organized in one central location. Team members can fill out and submit their forms even if they are offline. Once they reconnect, the completed forms will automatically sync to GoFormz and Autodesk Build, enabling teams to collect data and remain productive anywhere, no matter how remote.

"GoFormz and Autodesk Build provide complementary solutions which can be leveraged to accomplish incredible efficiency improvements for construction teams of all disciplines," said Rob Brewster, CEO of GoFormz. "As the industry begins to embrace digital platforms as essential tools for both the job site and office, we are excited to provide a seamless solution with Autodesk."

"Effective document management is critical for project success," said James Cook, head of integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions. "Connecting GoFormz with Autodesk Build provides construction teams a solution that simplifies and standardizes their field data capture and document management workflows.

To learn more about GoFormz, visit www.goformz.com.

About GoFormz, Inc.

GoFormz provides a mobile forms and reporting solution that organizations use to replace their paper forms and PDFs, resulting in more accurate data, streamlined workflows, and comprehensive reports that drive agile business decisions. The GoFormz platform is digitally transforming 3,000 paying companies into data-driven organizations that efficiently capture more accurate information for their mission-critical workflows and applications. GoFormz is helping businesses of any type, size, or industry across more than 150 countries eliminate paper forms, unlock business data, and dramatically improve how they work. GoFormz is backed by leading venture capital firms including Glynn Capital, and Cloud Apps Capital Partners.

