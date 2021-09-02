GoFan Partners With Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association For Digital Ticketing

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoFan and the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) announced today that they have entered into an agreement for GoFan to be the official digital ticketing partner for the WIAA state tournaments.

The transition to completely cashless systems and digital tickets for athletics has accelerated over the past year. The GoFan digital ticketing and event management platform has been adopted throughout the country as the faster, safer way for high school fans to purchase tickets and attend events.

GoFan delivers convenience and speed of entry for fans and helps reduce complexity and costs for schools to manage events. Financial transparency and reconciliation accuracy have been important factors for schools that adopt digital ticketing with GoFan.

"The WIAA believes that GoFan will improve the state tournament fan experience with regard to purchasing and redeeming tickets as well as making event management much more efficient," said Stephanie Hauser, WIAA Executive Director. "We're proud to partner with GoFan and look forward to offering WIAA state tournament events with digital ticketing."

"We're excited to launch our 38th state association partner with the WIAA and work alongside schools across Wisconsin," said BJ Pilling, CEO of GoFan. "High school sports bring communities together, and GoFan is honored to be a part of that tradition."

About GoFan

GoFan is the largest professional digital ticketing and event management system for high schools and the trusted solution for more than 250,000 events nationwide. Since 2001, GoFan has helped thousands of high schools across the country increase revenue, save time and reduce the hassle for their athletics and activities — no scanning, hardware or contact required. Visit get.gofan.co for more information.

About the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association

The WIAA, as defined by its Constitution, is a voluntary, unincorporated and nonprofit organization. The membership oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 516 senior high schools and 48 junior high/middle level schools in its membership. It sponsors 27 State Championship Tournaments for boys and girls. Visit wiaawi.org for more information.

Contact: Amanda Crowder Email: media@gofan.co

