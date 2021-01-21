GoExpedi Provides Live Delivery Routing And Confirmation Service To Customers

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoExpedi, an innovative e-commerce, supply chain and analytics company that is reinventing procurement for industrial and energy MRO (maintenance, repair and operations), today announced the rollout of its new delivery routing system to its customers, which includes optimized order routing, real-time delivery information and confirmation, as well as improved access to order information and easier return handling.

"Global delivery services have raised the bar on order fulfillment, tracking, and delivery confirmation. Our industrial and energy customers deserve the same level of efficiency and transparency with their supply procurement process that they've come to expect with personal home deliveries," said Tim Neal, CEO of GoExpedi. "From the exceptional talent we continue to bring on board to the enormous investments we've made in technology and robotics, we are built from the ground up to meet and exceed our customers' expectations of what is possible in their supply chain. This new suite of services is the latest example of that commitment."

GoExpedi's new delivery routing system will organize orders into efficient delivery routes, assign them to drivers, provide real time optimization of those routes, and capture delivery details, including delivery signatures and photos of delivered items. The new service is designed to improve customer satisfaction by improving delivery times, providing real-time confirmation when orders are delivered, simplifying the process of returning items, and providing access to order delivery information through enterprise resource planning (ERP) software integration.

"This new capability was pilot tested at our Houston distribution facility and we are quickly deploying it to our other locations so all of our customers can realize the benefits," said Neal. "This is just the latest in our ongoing commitment to enhance the customer experience."

Launched in 2017 and based in Houston, Texas, GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability through its online e-commerce platform. The company's innovative supply chain model has created a business that delivers the right part, at the right time, overcoming a fundamental challenge for the industry. Staffed by experts with oilfield management experience and backed by innovative technology, GoExpedi is able to deliver an incredible service at a lower cost than traditional suppliers. For more information, visit www.goexpedi.com.

