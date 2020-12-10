Goettl's Newest Chief Operating Officer Strengthens Growing Female Executive Team Led By CEO Ken Goodrich

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing, a leading provider of HVAC and plumbing services in the Southwest part of the country, has promoted its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Kim Miramontes to Chief Operations Officer (COO). Miramontes' experience will be a beneficial asset to Goettl's predominately female executive team, a unique differentiator in the HVAC and plumbing industry.

"Kim's skills far outweigh those of seasoned executives I've have worked with in the past," said Ken Goodrich, CEO of Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing. "She understands operations, sales and customer service in a way that few executives hope to and has a proven track record of maximizing the growth potential of a range of business. She's leading an already successful team at the perfect time to spearhead operational expansion."

Miramontes is charged with growing the efforts to care about the customer experience and fostering a team of salespeople who are motivated by what inspires them. In this role, she will continue to define the Goettl point of difference and improve upon existing customer engagement systems.

Miramontes joined the Goettl executive leadership team at their Las Vegas headquarters in May of 2019. Since then, Miramontes has successfully exceeded in her role as CFO and worked closely with other Goettl executives to grow and expand the company into other markets.

Since she came on board, Miramontes financially supervised several expansion opportunities for Goettl including acquisitions in Simi Valley, California and San Antonio, Texas.

Miramontes has vast experience in financial and operational leadership with some of the world's largest gaming and resort brands including Wyndham, MGM Grand and SHFL Entertainment, a $300-million multi-national gaming supplier. As an entrepreneur and business owner, Miramontes has driven growth in the positions she has attained throughout her career.

"Goettl has grown with remarkable trajectory under Kim's financial guidance. She is a great fit for our team as she continues to evolve and elevate our methodologies and services," said Goodrich. "I look forward to collaborating with Kim in her new role as she continues to push our team to do things the right way, not the easy."

Miramontes earned her MBA from the University of Nevada Las Vegas as well as Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Administration and Finance from UNLV. In addition, Miramontes is an Associate Certified Coach from the International Coach Federation and a Certified Professional Coach from the Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching.

As an active member of the Las Vegas community, Miramontes continues to volunteer with the UNLV Alumni Association, Nevada Women's Philanthropy group and the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) in Southern Nevada.

ABOUT GOETTL AIR CONDITIONING AND PLUMBINGGoettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing is a leading provider of modernization solutions and services that deliver comfort, indoor air & water quality, and intelligent efficiency for residential customers. The company creates value by acquiring established local brands, applying experienced management talent and implementing proven processes. Initially focused on companies in the Southwest, Goettl is expanding nationally. Current operations are located in Arizona, Nevada, California and Texas. Goettl is the winner of Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies in 2018, 2019, 2020. Goettl is a portfolio company of Baum Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.goettl.com.

