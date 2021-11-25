Goeasy Ltd. Named One Of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading non-prime consumer lenders, announced today that it has received the 2021 Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ award by Waterstone Human Capital. goeasy has been certified as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ since 2018.

The Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ award recognizes organizations that have built an employee-centric culture that drives business performance by prioritizing hiring for fit, career development, rewards and recognition, aligning team members to vision, and corporate and social responsibility. goeasy was one of ten winners chosen in the awards' Enterprise category, for businesses with revenues of $500 million and above.

"As a purpose-driven organization, goeasy's culture is powered by over 2,200 passionate team members, who work tirelessly to help bring everyday Canadians the financial products and services they need today, while putting them on a path to a better tomorrow," said Jason Mullins, goeasy's President and Chief Executive Officer, "Our long track record of industry leading growth is driven by preserving the DNA of a high performance culture, where our team members feel empowered to innovate, test new ideas and put the customer first. We also remain focused on building an inclusive environment that is represented by a diverse and talented team of over 75 nationalities, more than 50% female and an average tenure of nearly four years with the company," Mr. Mullins continued, "centered around a work-hard and play-hard collaborative culture built on trust, we are investing in the development of our talent to provide them with challenging and fulfilling careers, leading to over 60% of all positions in the organization being filled through internal promotions. In 2021, our employee engagement score also reached an all-time high of 84%, reinforcing their passion for our vision."

"At Waterstone we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it's your organization's greatest asset," says Marty Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "Each of the 2021 award recipients puts culture at the centre of everything they do, and demonstrates a commitment to culture as a competitive advantage. They set an excellent example of how crafting and sustaining a high-performance culture can drive incredible growth and performance."

goeasy's customer and employee centric culture has earned the organization several other awards, including being listed on the TSX30 for the second time in 2021, as one of Canada's top performing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Earlier this year, goeasy also signed the BlackNorth Initiative Pledge to solidify its commitment to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that aims to end anti-Black systematic racism in corporate Canada.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by more than 2,200 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes an online and mobile platform, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, power sports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through more than 4,000 merchants across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $7.2 billion in loans, with one in three easyfinancial customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute's Canada's Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 75 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $3.8 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's. Visit www.goeasy.com.

About Waterstone Human Capital

At Waterstone Human Capital, we inspire organizations to build high performance cultures. We're a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. We have successfully helped hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America recruit, measure and train for fit. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada's Most Admired™ CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage. For more information please visit www.waterstonehc.com or www.canadasmostadmired.com.

