Goeasy Ltd. Announces Satisfaction Of Subscription Receipt Escrow Release Conditions

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (" goeasy " or the " Company"), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, announced today that the conditions precedent to the closing of the Company's previously announced acquisition (the " Acquisition") of LendCare Holdings Inc. (other than the payment of the consideration for the Acquisition and such other conditions precedent that, by their nature, are to be satisfied at the time of closing of the Acquisition) have been satisfied and, as a result: (a) one common share will be automatically issued in exchange for each of the 1,404,265 outstanding subscription receipts of the Company (" Subscription Receipts"), without payment of additional consideration or further action by the holder thereof; and (b) the net proceeds from the sale of the Subscription Receipts have been released from escrow to the Company for the purposes of completing the Acquisition. The parties have now commenced the process of closing the Acquisition.

Trading in the Subscription Receipts has been halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Company expects that the Subscription Receipts will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange after the close of markets today and that the common shares issued in exchange for the Subscription Receipts will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GSY".

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees. Throughout the company's history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated $5.0 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute's Canada's Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $3.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy's common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's. Visit www.goeasy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws which reflect management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, goals, strategies, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities of the Company. Some of the specific forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the effect of the Acquisition on the financial performance of the Company and the other anticipated benefits of the Acquisition. The words "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "scheduled", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "projects", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "might", "occur", "be achieved", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on SEDAR and described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our material change report dated April 12, 2021 filed on SEDAR, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the other filings of the Company with securities regulators.

