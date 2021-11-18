GoDysh Formally Launches "Dish Discovery" And Delivery Platform In San Francisco Bay Area

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bay Area-based GoDysh Inc. announced the official launch of their "dish-discovery" and delivery, platform and services after the successful completion of a 6-month pilot program. The newly launched platform will offer its AI-powered location-based dish and restaurant discovery, review, and delivery services to customers in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"GoDysh provides authenticated dish-level numeric ratings for local restaurants, giving foodies insight and choices across the Bay Area when selecting their next meal - all within one platform," said Sarath Krishnan, CEO And co-founder of GoDysh Inc."Our AI-powered service compares dish-level offerings from multiple restaurants, allowing diners to be informed and assured of the their food choices. Combined with our delivery and review services, GoDysh empowers the diners with knowledge to find their favorite food in the Bay Area and have them delivered right to their door."

Launched in May 2021, the platform has grown well organically since the beginning of their pilot program. Their initial data has shown that 40% of their delivery orders are from customers beyond the typical 9-10-mile radial distance offered by mainstream delivery providers like DoorDash and UberEats. GoDysh has thus been successful in identifying and addressing an existing market gap in partnership with mainstream national and local delivery services providers.

The Godysh online platform provides their signature "dish discovery" services, giving users a dish-level view of restaurants offerings with delivery and pick-up options. Users can then place delivery or pick-up orders through the platform, eliminating the need for multiple apps for dish discovery, reviews and order input. GoDysh also provides an internal rating system to incentivize users to leave reviews for the ordered dishes for cashback towards their next order.

GoDysh's AI-based software technology patent is in the final stages of the granting process and will be announced soon. Additionally, GoDysh is raising a seed round of funding for marketing and scale-up of operations.

"With this platform, we've sought to combine the best qualities of apps like Yelp, DoorDash, and UberEats into one," added Krishnan. "Looking forward, we hope to expand our business to other major cities in California, and eventually, the greater United States."

For more information, visit GoDysh.com. Contact: sarath@godysh.com

