Godlan, Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP Specialist, Achieves Placement On The Inc. 5000 For The Second Time

Godlan announced today that they have achieved placement on Inc. 5000 for the second time with three-year revenue growth of 67%.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that they have achieved ranking ­ on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list by Inc. magazine. The Inc. 5000 is an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most important segment of the economy — America's independent small businesses.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543%, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"Godlan is honored to achieve this distinguished award for the second time in five years," commented Bobby Rudder, EVP of Marketing, Godlan, Inc. "The growth we have experienced to be recognized among this elite group is a testimony to the dedication of our team and their focus on our customers' success."

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan has achieved ranking on Inc. 5000 twice, TEC Accreditation for the last eight years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2021, Infor Partner of the Year, and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 37 years. For more information, visit godlan.com.

About Godlan, Inc.Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations.

About InforInfor is changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, with an innovative user experience design that is simple and transparent. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both. To learn more about Infor, visit infor.com.

