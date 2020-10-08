GoDaddy Launches Over App In 12 New Languages

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc., the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced its award-winning Over app is now available in 12 new languages: Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Norwegian, Portuguese ( Brazil), Portuguese ( Portugal), Spanish, and Swedish.

Over by GoDaddy provides the tools small businesses need to enhance their brands and promote their products and services by easily creating impactful visual content on a mobile device for any platform online.

The Over app is currently used by entrepreneurs in more than 150 countries to design professional ads, branded content, and stunning stories in minutes for all the most popular social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, and more, as well as websites and email marketing campaigns.

"As business continues to rapidly shift online, we're seeing explosive usage of the Over app by everyday entrepreneurs who want to standout with beautiful, engaging content," said Melissa Schneider, Vice President of Global Marketing Operations at GoDaddy. "We're excited to expand Over to new languages and help entrepreneurs across the world attract new customers and grow their businesses through powerful online brands."

Over users can find inspiration, stay on top of trends, and bring their ideas to life effortlessly with ready-to-customize templates tailored to their specific industry or product, and much more, including:

Select from thousands of hand-curated videos, graphics and font collections, updated daily.

Make designs pop using tools like blending, layering and masking - no experience needed.

Collaborate seamlessly with teams to give and receive feedback instantly and save time on changes by updating on the go.

Create a central resource for all brand assets to maintain consistent messaging - no matter who's designing.

The Over app can be downloaded today in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or can be used on the web.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.

