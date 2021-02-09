GoDaddy Completes Acquisition Of Poynt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) - Get Report, the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Poynt. The combination expands GoDaddy's commerce services to help small businesses grow - both online and offline - using one platform.

"GoDaddy exists to empower everyday entrepreneurs and we're committed to helping their ventures succeed by delivering seamlessly intuitive commerce experiences that enable them to sell everywhere, from e-commerce to physical stores," said GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani. "Poynt delivers amazing experiences in payments, invoicing and point-of-sale that strengthen our commerce offerings and will bring significant value to our customers. I want to welcome Osama and the entire Poynt team to the GoDaddy family."

Poynt CEO Osama Bedier will lead GoDaddy's new Commerce Division, reporting to GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani.

About GoDaddyGoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

