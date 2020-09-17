GoCoach And Bridge Announce Partnership To Provide Full-Service Learning Solution

A new partnership between GoCoach and Bridge leads the way for organizations to meet the rise in demand for learning in the flow of work.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoCoach and Bridge , the award-winning learning and performance management platform from Instructure, announce a partnership to provide a full-service learning solution to clients and prospects. By combining and centralizing solutions, GoCoach and Bridge seek to disrupt the entire workforce development space with a comprehensive suite of offerings that engage employees through education and reinforcement. These offerings include learning content, skills assessments, engagement and performance management tools, training, and one on one coaching. These services help organizations with low employee engagement and performance management drive change and increase their likelihood of success.

There are many different learning solutions on the market right now, making it challenging for organizations to easily integrate them into their workflow. By centralizing GoCoach and Bridge's high-impact learning and development solutions in one place, this partnership will provide organizations with a seamless experience when purchasing and integrating L&D solutions.

"This partnership revolutionizes the way in which organizations upskill and reskill their workforce. Rather than shopping around for individual tools that may be timely and costly to integrate into existing systems, GoCoach and Bridge provide a holistic solution to make the process as easy and cost-effective as possible." - Kristy McCann, GoCoach CEO

"Leading companies focus on creating an engaging culture that unlocks each employee's potential," said John Knotwell, General Manager for Bridge. "Our team is honored to work with many organizations to provide opportunities that facilitate connection, alignment, and growth for their people and teams."

About The Companies:

GoCoach provides personalized learning at scale via coaching, training, e-learning, and consulting. As individuals seek to develop professionally, GoCoach gives them the tools they need to grow in a transparent, safe, and supportive work environment leading to high performing teams and companies that thrive.

provides personalized learning at scale via coaching, training, e-learning, and consulting. As individuals seek to develop professionally, GoCoach gives them the tools they need to grow in a transparent, safe, and supportive work environment leading to high performing teams and companies that thrive. Bridge is a learning and performance management platform that combines LMS, performance management, career development, and engagement measurement into a unified experience. Bridge empowers businesses to develop, retain, and promote their most valuable asset-- their people. More information at www.GetBridge.com .

CONTACTS:

Abbi Flynn Marketing ManagerGoCoach207-317-6927 abbi@gocoachgo.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gocoach-and-bridge-announce-partnership-to-provide-full-service-learning-solution-301133610.html

SOURCE GoCoach