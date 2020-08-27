GOCO Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies GoHealth, Inc. Investors Of Investigation And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of GoHealth, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of GoHealth, Inc. ("GoHealth" or "the Company") (GOCO) . Investors who purchased GoHealth securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/goco.

The investigation concerns whether GoHealth and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On or about July 15, 2020, GoHealth conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately 43,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock priced at $21.00 per share. Then, on August 19, 2020, in its first quarterly earnings report following the IPO, GoHealth announced it incurred a net loss of $22.9 million after posting net income of $15.3 million in the prior-year period. On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.99 per share, or 10.46%, to close at $17.03 per share on August 20, 2020, representing a 18.90% decline from the IPO price.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased GoHealth shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/goco.

Contact:Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

