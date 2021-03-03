GOBankingRates Launches Extensive Tax Guide To Aid Americans With Their 2020 Tax Season

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Believe it or not, the 2020 tax season is already upon us and GOBankingRates has all the answers for the most common tax questions to the most complex in their 2021 comprehensive tax guide .

With more than 300 pieces of content specifically geared toward making tax filers' lives easier, GOBankingRates has it all. From standard tax how-tos to specific advice for parents , millennials, first-time filers and more - all tax-related bases will be covered. In addition, GOBankingRates has also included a calculator that can help estimate your 2020 tax refund to give an idea of how much money could be expected once 2021 tax returns are filed.

Each April, Americans are required to file their tax returns for the previous year. 2020, which was a year unlike any other included not only a pandemic but with a tumultuous election added into the mix. All these historic occurrences had some sort of direct impact on your tax returns so it's now more important than ever to stay on top of any tax deductions and credits so you don't miss out on opportunities for valuable tax refunds from the IRS and your state.

While it's never a great idea to procrastinate when it comes to filing taxes, this year it's especially important to get a head start as your tax situation may be more complicated than usual. Stimulus payments and unemployment compensation are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the potential complications to filing 2020 tax returns so GOBankingRates' tax guide is here to help readers file sooner rather than later.

"Navigating through paying your taxes is always complicated, but the 2020 tax year took the difficulty to a new level. Many Americans lost jobs, changed jobs, received stimulus checks and/or went on unemployment for the first time. With so many people facing difficult circumstances with their finances and income, GOBankingRates has built a comprehensive tax guide to help Americans navigate all the various complexities of filing your taxes," said Don Sena, Vice President of Content for GOBankingRates.com . "From legal ways to protect your money to the best tax apps and tax breaks for retirees and more, the GOBankingRates' Tax Resource Center has all the information you need to navigate your taxes this year."

